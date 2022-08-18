Tamil Nadu man asks S Jaishankar how to stop Chinese products in India, know Foreign Minister’s reply

MEA S Jaishankar (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Bangkok to develop and maintain bilateral ties with Thailand, recently interacted with the Indian diaspora in the city where he was faced with a lot of tough questions about India’s future.

One of the questions raised during the interaction was through a Tamil Nadu man in Bangkok, who asked the foreign minister how the “flooding” of Chinese products in India can be stopped to promote national companies and start-ups.

MEA S Jaishankar replied to this question by saying that the MSMEs in India didn’t get strong support back in the 1990s which led to the country turning to Chinese products. He further said that to change this fact, the citizens of India need to be given an alternative.

As per Hindustan Times reports, S Jaishankar said, “Kind of support...MSMEs should've got in India...in the 1990s didn't take place." "You've to give people an alternative...It'll happen when there are good Indian products...Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also about overcoming...colonial mentality,” he further added.

Further, the foreign minister also highlighted India's efforts to promote millets, Ayurveda, yoga, and forms of traditional medicine globally to exert more of the country's soft power, saying that it reflects the creative urges of its society and the government can help only in advancing that.

Responding to a 16-year-old fourth-generation Thai-Indian girl's question, Jaishankar said: "It is a very society-driven activity. The beauty of soft power is that it is soft as it is not driven by the government. It reflects the creative urges of society." "Certainly, the government can enable it more and one of its examples is the International Day of Yoga," he said.

"Until 2014, it was not that people did not do yoga abroad. But once (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Ji got this inspiration that we must make it an international celebration," he said, adding then a resolution was passed in the UN unanimously to declare it the International Day of Yoga.

(With PTI inputs)

