Excise Policy 2022: As alcohol shortage persists in Delhi, know when liquor shops will reopen

The rollback of the excise policy 2021-22 in Delhi has caused a lot of trouble for alcohol lovers in the city, as the majority of the liquor shops in the national capital have now been shut down, with just a handful of the vendors remaining operational.

The liquor stores in Delhi, though allowed to stay open till August 31, have already shut down due to the acute liquor shortage in the city, mostly caused due to panic buying of the customers and vendors hesitating to purchase the stock in bulk.

The Delhi government had earlier approved the operation of the 468 private liquor stores in the city till August 31 by extending their licenses, but they were not allowed to open without the LG’s nod, thus, leading to their premature shutdown.

Since the liquor shops in Delhi remain shut and government vendors are already experiencing an acute shortage of stock due to immense crowds, Delhiites have been urged to go to Noida and Gurugram to purchase liquor at higher rates, much to their dismay.

Since the rollback of the excise policy, many residents of Delhi have been wondering when the liquor shops will reopen in the city, giving them some relief. According to the officials, the Delhi government is planning to reopen the shops soon.

According to officials, the Delhi government has said that the private liquor shops in Delhi will be allowed to operate from September 1 for a period of six months alongside the government liquor stores in the national capital.

A government source had said earlier, “This was needed as the government has already decided to revert to old excise policy regime and run stores through its agencies, a process that could create shortage and chaos as the new shops will take days to open.”

The Delhi government decided to roll back its excise policy on liquor after realizing that it is not generating as much revenue as anticipated, and also after being put under the radar for alleged scams related to the policy.

