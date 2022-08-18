Smriti Irani bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi demanding sacking of Union minister over ‘illegal’ bar

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani remains embroiled in a controversy over a bar in Goa that is allegedly owned by her and her family, and the opposition party Congress has been demanding an open investigation in the matter.

In view of the row, Goa Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the immediate sacking of Union Minister Smriti Irani to pave way for a free and fair investigation into her alleged family-run business in the coastal state.

Speaking to reporters, Amonkar, an MLA from Mormugao said that various departments in Goa are presently conducting inquiries on the complaint filed by RTI activist Adv Aires Rodrigues, as per ANI reports.

Slamming the Union Minister, the Congress MLA said, “Smriti Irani has once again lied to the entire nation on her family-run business in Goa after her infamous graduation degree lie issue.”

Amonkar further added, “All the circumstantial evidence, which is supported by her latest affidavit filed before ECI during the 2019 elections, documents of Registrar of companies Maharashtra and GST details prove prima facie that the restaurant in question, ‘SILLY SOULS CAFE & BAR at Assagao Goa is run by her family.”

According to the MLA and several opposition leaders, the construction of the bar which is allegedly associated with Smriti Irani has been termed illegal, along with an illegal liquor license and violation of several laws.

It is also suspected that this entire business has been run on ‘Benami’ style and there is a high possibility that the property is also occupied as ‘Benami’," Sankalp Amonkar said.

Quoting Goa Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Congress MLA said Rane has in a recent statement said that Smriti Irani is his "boss". He further demanded that Smriti Irani be sacked from the cabinet to “pave way for fair and free probe”.

The Congres MLA said, “We are hopeful that PM Narendra Modi will take prompt action by dropping Smriti Irani from the council of ministers with immediate effect.”

(With ANI inputs)

