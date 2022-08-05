Delhi set to run 500 government liquor shops from September 1

On September 1, the Delhi government will likely operate 500 liquor vends without any private players in the retail sale of alcohol after reverting to the old excise regime, officials said on Thursday.

During a meeting on Thursday, a government sub-committee reported on how the four organisations — Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) — will set up these vending machines by the end of this month.

According to the estimate, there will be an additional 200 liquor vends operating by the end of the year.

Five premium vends selling high-end products will be handled by each company out of the 700 total outlets, according to the statement. Five vends are expected to be operational by the end of December, with two of them opening before the end of the month.

DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS, and DSCSC will operate their stores in zones 1-9, 10-18, 19-24, and 25-30, respectively.

According to the report, the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council sectors will be handled by DTTDC, while the airport zone will be handled by DSIIDC.

The present excise policy, which expires on August 31, awarded retail licences to private companies for 32 zones and 849 vends.

On September 1, the government will re-enter the retail liquor market, which it had previously withdrawn from following the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 on November 17.

While DTTDC and DSIIDC are expected to launch 150 liquor vends each by the end of the month, DCCWS and DSCSC are expected to open 100 shops each.

By the end of the year, DTTDC and DSIIDC will each open 60 new stores, while DCCWS and DSCSC will each establish 40 new locations.

The four corporations ran 475 booze vends under the previous excise scheme, which was in operation until November 17 of last year.

Depending on the location of the vends, companies may be required to pay up to 15% of their estimated gross profit as rent.

The labour commissioner and the CEOs of the four companies made up the subcommittee.

To ensure that unserved portions of the city are covered, the corporate representatives indicated they would place vends adjacent to non-conforming areas in order to maximise sales of premium brands while preventing brand pushing and overpricing.

As a result of this report, the principal secretary (finance) is expected to take action.

An oversight committee headed by the principal secretary (finance) was recently formed to make sure that the prior excise regime would not be disrupted and leaks would be detected. In addition, there was a special secretary for information technology, a director for women and children's development, a labour commissioner, and an excise commissioner.

Excise policy has also been formulated and implemented by a government committee, which includes a senior official from each of the departments responsible for finance, revenue, and excise, as well as an expert in the excise regime. Within a month, it will present its reports.

(With inputs frm PTI)