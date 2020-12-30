Centre and farmer unions to resume talks today; govt committed to find 'logical solution' to current impasse

The Centre and the farmers' unions will hold the next level of talks today at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. On Monday, the government had invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30. Government has said that it wants to find a 'logical solution' to the current impasse over the farm laws.

In a letter to the farmer unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited them for the talks at 2 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

The last formal meeting took place on December 5, in which union leaders had demanded a clear 'yes or no' answer from the government on their main demand of the repeal of the three agri laws. The sixth round of talks originally scheduled for December 9 was called off a day after an informal meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

Also read Centre invites protesting farmers for talks on December 30, says committed to finding logical solution

The invite for the resumption of the stalled talks came following a proposal made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round of talks on December 29, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government will continue to work to strengthen farmers and agri sector with 'full dedication'.

With regard to the proposed agenda by the unions for the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal said a detailed discussion will take place on three farm laws, MSP procurement system as well as Electricity Amendment bill and ordinance to tackle air pollution in and around Delhi/NCR.

Also read Delhi's AAP government to install free WiFi hotspots at Singhu Border for protesting farmers

However, the government letter did not make any specific reference to one key condition proposed by the unions seeking talks on modalities for the repeal of the Acts.

The unions have agreed 'in-principle' to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations enacted in September that have remained the main demand.