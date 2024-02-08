Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, Bakingo, the renowned online bakery brand, is all set to make this occasion even more special with a delightful collection of cakes and desserts that promise to sweeten the moments of love and make them memorable.

Bakingo has long been synonymous with exceptional taste and quality, and this year, the bakery brand is geared up to enhance Valentine's celebrations with specially curated delicacies. Each Valentine cake at Bakingo is baked fresh with a promise of using the finest ingredients. The collection is crafted to cater to different preferences, including heart-shaped cakes, chocolate truffle cakes, black forest cakes, red velvet cakes, delightful cupcakes, assorted brownies, and other delicacies.

Bakingo constantly comes up with different desserts and cakes to elevate the celebrations and this year, the brand has introduced a stunning collection consisting of trending cakes, like Hidden Message Cakes, promising to flutter hearts by conveying concealed emotions, Strawberry Cakes, bringing burst of fruity flavour to your celebrations, and the eternal best-sellers, Photo cakes, capturing cherished moments for an affectionate glimpse into your love story. The brand's Valentine's cakes redefine indulgence and romance with extraordinary designs and enchanting flavours.

Bakingo's CEO, Mr Shrey Sehgal, expressed, "Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love and togetherness. At Bakingo, we believe in making these moments unforgettable. Our collection of cakes and desserts is designed to capture the essence of love and share it in every bite. Our fondly-curated delights and new additions aim to help you express your affection in a sweet manner."

Bakingo has left no stone unturned to help couples express affection sweetly and savour romantic moments. The brand also ensures that the sweetness of its cakes and desserts is delivered right to your doorstep with the utmost care and efficiency via a widespread online cake delivery network spanning numerous cities in India.

The blend of reliable services and stunning #CupidApprovedDesserts has solidified Bakingo's position as the most sought-after platform for couples throughout India. The bakery brand’s impressive ratings on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy further attest to this, speaking volumes about Bakingo cakes in the hearts of its customers.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91-8882553333

Head - Product and Marketing

