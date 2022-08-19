'Not afraid, CBI is being misused': Manish Sisodia after day-long CBI raids at home

The CBI officials took several documents, data dump and electronic gadgets with them.

After CBI officials left Manish Sisodia's house following raids, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the Centre was exploiting the agency against him. "We are incredibly honest people who perform honest job, and we will continue to do so," he said.

"We haven't done anything wrong. We are not afraid. We have worked honestly for the people. The CBI seized my phone and computer. I have the blessing of the families of lakhs of students. We won’t stop and continue giving good service through good hospitals and schools," he added.

#WATCH | Efforts are being made to stop the good works of the Delhi government. We've not done anything wrong. They (CBI) have not called me (for further questioning). CBI has taken my computer, phone and some files: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on #CBIRaid pic.twitter.com/vmtjyVVoeF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

According to the CBI FIR, at least two payments in crores were allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.

As per the FIR, accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai allegedly used to collect “undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair." The CBI said that Sisodia’s associate Arjun Pandey reportedly collected about Rs 2 crore-Rs 4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of accused Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company.

A total of 15 people, including Manish Sisodia have been named in the FIR related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Manish Sisodia "welcomed" CBI officers as they searched his home and other locations in the corruption investigation on Friday morning. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the raids, alleging that they were ordered "from above"

The Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on 6 August, had approved the suspension of 11 officials over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government. The suspended officials include AGUMUT-cadre IAS office Arava Gopi Krishna, who was transferred from the post of Delhi Excise Commissioner on 12 July.