Caught on cam: Naked foreign woman claims mistreatment, hits hotel staff in Jaipur

Image Source: Twitter

A foreign woman sparked controversy at a Jaipur, Rajasthan, five-star hotel. There was a commotion as she emerged from the room naked. She shrieked and spun rapidly in circles. In the video, she can be seen assaulting hotel workers. This whole exchange was captured on the phone. The clip quickly gained widespread online attention.

The video was allegedly shot at a five-star hotel in Jaipur. There was a great deal of rage among the staff members of the hotel.

The lady is shown striking hotel employees and even yanking a female hotel employee by her hair. The woman worker becomes enraged and walks away from the incident, requesting that the police be called. The staff attempted but failed to make the woman feel more at ease.

The reason why the foreign woman was so furious with the hotel employees is unknown.

The video of the foreign woman's act of undressing is doing the rounds on social media. The Internet is buzzing with comments from social media users.

The video has received lots of vie and retweets on Twitter.

Also, READ: Karnataka: Bengaluru delivery executive arrested for murder of live-in partner

One Internet user commented, “Hope she's deported back to the country she came from and is blacklisted permanently from entering India.” Another commented, “She must be arrested and prosecuted under court of law!” Another commented, “Alcohol makes people do regrettable and very foolish things.”