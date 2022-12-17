Karnataka: Bengaluru delivery executive arrested for murder of live-in partner

Representational Image

A 25-year-old guy was arrested on suspicion of killing his live-in girlfriend and then attempting to pass off the death as a suicide in Bangaluru. This came after the woman had insisted that he marry her.

Preliminary inquiry pointed to Prashanth, a resident of Singasandra and an employee of an e-commerce business, as the person responsible for the murder of Sunitha C, his live-in partner from Andhra Pradesh, and the postmortem report found that "the death was due to compression of the neck." As reported by the police, the event occurred on December 7.

Sunitha, according to reports from the Parappana Agrahara police, met her live-in partner, Prashanth, while employed by a private business in Bengaluru. Prashanth said they will be married shortly after his sister's wedding. They started living together four years ago after she agreed.

Even when his sister got married a year ago, Sunitha saw no signs of marriage between Prashanth and herself. She then began exerting pressure on him to propose to her.

Their argument began on December 7 when she brought up the topic. He reportedly pressed his foot on her neck as he choked her to death during an attack.

He dialled for an ambulance to take her to the emergency room, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Prashanth allegedly informed medical staff that she committed herself by hanging. Police in Parappana Agrahara were called to investigate a report of suspicious activity at the hospital after being tipped off by medical workers.

On December 8th, authorities reported a suspicious death, gathered her phone records, and notified her family. When they finally reached the city, the parents began to wonder whether Prashanth was responsible for Sunitha's death. After the results of the autopsy were in, the police immediately arrested Prashanth on murder charges. He is now in judicial detention after being remanded.