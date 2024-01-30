BJP wins mayor's post in Chandigarh against AAP-Congress combine, setback for INDIA bloc

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has Chandigarh mayoral elections today defeating AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, reported news agency PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has Chandigarh mayoral elections today defeating AAP's Kuldeep Kumar. Manoj Sonkar bagged 16 votes and won the mayor’s post by defeating AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar, who bagged 12 votes, PTI reported.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24, 2024, announced the decision to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections on January 30 and also entrusted the responsibility for security to the Chandigarh Police.

The polls, being held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assume significance with opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands to contest the elections.

As part of the alliance, the AAP is contested for the mayor's post while the Congress has fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

