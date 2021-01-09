Bird flu scare: Delhi bans import of live birds from Saturday

Headlines

‘Needs proper response’: PM Modi’s first reaction to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, India vs Bharat row

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Major announcement by Sri Lanka's weather department ahead of Super 4 clash

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for saying 'we can produce a child' to Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya: 'There is a limit...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for saying 'we can produce a child' to Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya: 'There is a limit...'

Hidden gems: 10 Lesser-known monuments built by Mughals

8 Benefits of breathing exercise

10 Terrifying creatures armed with venomous tails

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for saying 'we can produce a child' to Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya: 'There is a limit...'

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

HomeIndia

India

Bird flu scare: Delhi bans import of live birds from Saturday

Kejriwal made the announcement through a digital press conference and made it clear that "there is not a single confirmed bird flu case in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 06:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the wake of the bird flu scare in the national capital, Delhi government on Saturday banned the import of live birds into the city, while assuring the citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to tackle the disease.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement through a digital press conference and made it clear that "there is not a single confirmed bird flu case in Delhi so far".

As a precautionary measure, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to implement complete ban on import of live birds into the city with immediate effect. Kejriwal also announced the closure of the Ghazipur chicken mandi for the next 10 days.

"Delhi government is taking all necessary measures to stop the spread of bird flu in the national capital. There is nothing to worry about. We are keeping track of the disease," he said.

The announcement came amid reports of 24 crows being found dead at a park in Jasola area in south Delhi in the past three days. A total of 10 ducks were also found dead at the famous Sanjay Lake in Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi. The samples of the ducks have been sent to the concerned lab to ascertain if they died from bird flu.

The forest department of the Delhi government has been informed about the death of the ducks and employees of the Delhi Development Authority, which owns a large number of parks in the city, are monitoring the situation.

In the past few days, at least 35 crows have died in Delhi. Their samples have also been sent for testing.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had instructed the officials to maintain a strict vigil on birds at the major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janmashtami 2023: History, significance, shubh muhurat, tithi, puja vidhi

List of best-rated chicken soups in the world revealed

Meta reportedly working on new Apple Vision Pro competitor with LG

Dream Girl 2 becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's fifth film, Ananya Panday's second movie to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide

Student's snow foam prank backfires; viral video captures teacher's hilarious retaliation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE