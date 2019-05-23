Bijnor Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: Sitting BJP MP Bharatendra Singh loses to BSP's Malook Nagar

BJP’s Kunwar Bharatendra Singh who won the 2014 election was again fielded by the party to face BSP's Malook Nagar and Congress' Naseemuddin Siddiqui. Naagar is the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan's candidate.

The constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Election Results 2019: Sitting BJP MP Bharatendra Singh lost to BSP's Malook Nagar by 69,941 votes.

MALOOK NAGAR (BSP) - 561045 (50.97%), RAJA BHARATENDRA SINGH (BJP) - 491104 (44.61%), NASIMUDDIN SIDDIQUI (Congress) - 25833 (2.35%)

Constituency profile

Singh won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's Shahnawaz Rana with a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Before Singh, Sanjay Singh of the RLD held the seat from 2009-2014. He had defeated Shahid Siddiqui of the BSP. Before that, the constituency was reserved for SC and was only made unreserved seat after delimitation in 2008. The constituency has a huge number of Muslim and Dalit population and the Mahagathbandhan was hoping to capitalise the anti-BJP votes.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Bijnor and Chandpur of Bijore district, Meerut district's Hastinapur, Muzaffarnagar district's Meerapur and Purqazi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).