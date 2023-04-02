Bihar clashes: 10 CAPF companies sent to communal violence-hit area, 75 arrested

Representational Image (ANI)

When violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami festivities in Bihar, sources stated on Sunday that 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) had been dispatched to the state. According to the sources, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contributes four companies (with a total of over 1,000 people), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) contributes one company, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) contributes the remaining six companies.

Security has been beefed up following the re-eruption of clashes in the region that erupted on March 31 in Nalanda`s Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district in Bihar.

The state police, however, tweeted that stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours, and said that the situation in Nalanda`s Biharsharif is completely normal. The police have further advised people to not believe in rumours.

Also Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah blasted the Mahagathbandhan government of Nitish Kumar's Bihar for failing to prevent violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, promising that rioters would be hanged upside down if the BJP wins power in the state in 2025.

Amit Shah, the de facto leader of the BJP, spoke at a rally in Hisua, Nawada district, and said that all 40 of Bihar's Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections will be secured by BJP candidates.

Tension prevailed in Bihar even a day after Ram Navami as fresh violence was reported in Rohtas and Nalanda districts on Saturday, the police said.In Nalanda`s Biharsharif, one person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two groups last evening, while six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after a fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state. Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nalanda to maintain law and order in the region. Clashes were first reported in the two districts on Friday.

The tension had been building since Thursday over taking out Ram Navami processions. By Friday afternoon, the tension spiralled into full-blown clashes, with the groups attacking each other with stones.

(With Inputs from ANI)