Fresh violence in West Bengal: Stone pelting in Hooghly during BJP procession, MLA injured

The violence in West Bengal seems to be continuing. Two groups clashed during a parade in Hugli. This was followed by stone pelting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Fresh violence in West Bengal: Stone pelting in Hooghly during BJP procession, MLA injured
ANI

Following the violence on Ram Navami, there has been no significant decline in incidents of this kind. A incidence of violence has surfaced in Hooghly today, after the outbreaks of violence in Howrah and North Dinajpur. The Ram Navami procession in Hooghly has been marred by a great deal of violence.

Two factions got into a fight during the parade. Stones were thrown at the parade quite a bit. Several others were also spotted dashing about in need of cover from the stone throwers. Arson was also committed during this time.

Intense fighting broke out on Thursday, Ram Navami, in Howrah and Uttar Dinajpur. During the Ram Navami parade, both locations saw incidents of violence and stone pelting between the two parties. The criminals had also set fire to many cars.

As a result of the unrest, a large number of police officials were sent to the districts that had been hit by the violence. Nonetheless, Howrah, which is around 40 kilometres from Hooghly, is calm and under control, according to the police. 

In the wake of the Ramnavami violence, meanwhile, BJP and Trinamool have engaged in a period of heated accusations and counter-accusations. 

(More details awaits...) 

