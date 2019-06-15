Bihar: Anand Kumar's 'Super 30' scores big again, 18 of 30 students crack IIT

Mathematician Anand Kumar's innovative coaching programme 'Super 30' has seen success again, with 18 of its 30 students clearing the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced 2019 for admission into the many Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)s in the country, while the rest have secured ranks in the JEE Mains 2019.

This comes ahead of the Hrithik Roshan starrer film 'Super 30' next month, which is based on the real-life story of Anand and his drive to help some of the most underprivileged children in the country crack one of the most competitive entrance examinations in India.

Every year Anand inducts 30 economically backward but academically bright children and trains them in a uniquely designed course running under the banner of 'Ramanujan School of Mathematics', shaping the students for the prestigious IITs.

Anand, who himself was born into a very poor family in Bihar, was shot to fame after his coaching programme achieved a perfect score of success in 2008-10, whereby all 30 students under him had cracked the JEE Advanced examinations in these three years.

The programme, that provides free coaching, lodging, and food for the students, has been performing exceptionally well for the last seven years.

In its 18-year span since 2002, 'Super 30' has managed to secure places for than 450 students in the various IITs, and several hundreds of other students have gone on to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other prestigious engineering institutes in the country.

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic 'Super 30' chronicling mathematician Anand Kumar's journey is set to release on screens on July 12.