Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM, PM Modi attends ceremony in Jaipur

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have also taken oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

The new Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath of office on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the swearing-in ceremony of in Jaipur.

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have also taken oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath outside Albert Hall in Ram Niwas Bagh.

In the November 25 assembly elections, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress secured 69 seats out of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was declared the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting with the presence of central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were named as deputy chief ministers, and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was chosen as the speaker of the assembly.

