Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider, his friend arrested for allegedly gangraping 22-year-old woman

Incident is said to have taken place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider, his friend arrested for allegedly gangraping 22-year-old woman
Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider, his friend arrested for allegedly gangraping 22-year-old woman | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A 22-year old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend, when she had hired the service to get dropped at a friend's place, police said on Tuesday. They said the incident is said to have taken place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.

According to a police source, the victim is from Kerala. "The woman had hired a 'Rapido' bike to go from one friend's house to another. On the way, the bike driver took advantage and has taken her to his place, where he along with his friend have raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as the victim was suffering from pain in her body parts, she visited doctors for medical help on November 26 afternoon, following which the police got the information about the incident that evening. "Police immediately registered an FIR and swung into action and have arrested all the accused. Also evidence has been collected from the spot with the help of forensic lab experts," he said, adding that further investigations are on.

According to police, out of two accused- one was a Rapido bike driver and the other worked at a mobile store. One accused had a criminal case against him in the past.

READ | Uttarakhand: Bride calls off wedding after 'varmala' ceremony as drunk groom creates ruckus

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.