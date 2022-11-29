Uttarakhand: Bride calls off wedding after 'varmala' ceremony as drunk groom creates ruckus | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Many amusing wedding stories go viral on social media as the wedding seasons have begun in India. Numerous intriguing stories have appeared on social media, varying from the bride signing a "marriage contract" to the bride cancelling the wedding because of a "sasta" or cheap lehenga. One such story, about a bride from Haldwani in Uttarakhand cancelling her wedding after the "varmala" ritual, has gone viral.

Following the groom's trip to the bar with his mates, the bride has refused to wed him. At the time of the incident, everyone present was enjoying the ceremony and dancing to the DJ's music. However, the groom's mistake caused the entire auspicious work to be interrupted. Even yet, the disruption was extreme enough that the bride refused to finish the wedding ceremonies despite repeated pleading.

Since a bride called off the wedding a few days ago because her preferred lehenga wasn't present. Now, when marriages are breaking at such a high rate, it is inevitable that the subject will come up for discussion.

It was revealed that everything went smoothly up to the garland ceremony in this marriage, which took place in a banquet venue in Haldwani. But once the groom's pals gave him a drink of alcohol, he became so inebriated that he became the talk of the entire ceremony. When the bride found out, she became upset and declined to wed the groom.

A few individuals from both sides intervened and discussed finishing the marriage ceremony. But by that point, it was too late, and the bride strongly objected, forcing the folks on the groom's side to return the "baraat" without the bride. Both parties have opted not to make a complaint on this matter, according to the police.

