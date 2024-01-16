Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth had made another visit to Goa with her son a week before allegedly killing him; Here's why

Seth had reached Goa on New Year’s Eve -December 31, 2023 and returned to Bengaluru on January 4, The Indian Express report said. Two days later, while making a “last-minute” plan, Seth returned to Goa and checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on January 6.

A new revelation has been unearthed in the case of Bengaluru-based startup founder and CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing her four-year-old son in North Goa’s Candolim. Reportedly, she had visited Goa with her kid a week before the alleged murder. She had stayed there for five days at a five-star hotel.

Seth had reached Goa on New Year’s Eve -December 31, 2023 and returned to Bengaluru on January 4, The Indian Express report said. Two days later, while making a “last-minute” plan, Seth returned to Goa and checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on January 6.

Also, it is reported that she killed the minor within two hours of checking in and stayed with the body for nearly 19 hours.

She allegedly smothered her son to death at the hotel room that she had booked and left the scene in a cab, with her child’s body in a bag. Seth was detained in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, and police discovered the child’s body stuffed in a suitcase in the cab.

Earlier it was said that the motive behind killing her son could be that she did not want her estranged husband — Venkat Raman — to meet him. This along with her strained relationships with Raman might have been the likely cause, police had said.

“On December 31 (Sunday) when she arrived in Goa, she told her husband that their son was unwell, so she could not send him to meet his father. The consecutive visits to Goa over the two weekends suggest that she did not want her husband to meet their son as mandated by the court,” a police officer was quoted as saying by IE.

While, her estranged husband Raman, on Saturday, recorded his statement at Goa’s Calangute police station, where he confronted Suchana Seth and the two began arguing with each other.