Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was initially positioned at the entrance of the Sanctum Sanctorum on Wednesday and was later relocated inside the Sanctum this morning.

The Ram Lalla idol was successfully moved into the innermost chamber of the Ram temple on Wednesday night, as stated by Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

Following the Ganeshambika Pujan, along with the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of "Ayushmantra," the next step involves installing the idol on a throne through the "Mandap Pravesh" rituals. The ritual sequence includes "Jaladhivas" (purifying the idol with water), Gandhadivas (sprinkling the idol with various essences), and an evening arti dedicated to the new idol. Prior to this, the throne undergoes purification with Panchgavya, consisting of five elements—milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Subsequently, the "Vastu Pujan" of the mandap will be conducted to ensure the "Vastu shanti" of the location, and a Yagya will commence within the premises.



