Avinash Chate joins Mahatransco for an Electrifying Employee Team Building Session

Avinash Chate has teamed up with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) to conduct a unique employee team-building session.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Avinash Chate, a well-known figure in the world of motivational speaking, and leadership coaching, has teamed up with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) to conduct a unique employee team-building session. The event took place at Harsul Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

Mahatransco, a Maharashtra government-owned entity, plays a vital role in electricity transmission within the state of Maharashtra, India.

Empowering Employees Through Team Building
Avinash Chate, known for his three best-selling motivational books and over 712 seminars for students and corporate professionals, designed this special team-building session to enhance teamwork, communication, and collaboration among Mahatransco's dedicated workforce.

With strategic partnerships encompassing private companies such as Mahindra CIE, Kiran Gems, Surat Diamond, Ferrero Bharat, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), as well as government organizations including Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Government of Maharashtra, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Chate brings a wealth of experience to this initiative.

A Shared Vision of Success
We are excited to collaborate with Avinash Chate for this unique team-building initiative," said Avinash Nimbalkar, Chief Engineer of Mahatransco, echoing Kiran M. Wani, the Executive Engineer, who added, "Our employees work tirelessly to ensure the efficient transmission of electricity across the state. It's crucial that they are not only technically adept but also well-connected and motivated. We believe that this session will help achieve just that.

Creating a Positive Workplace Environment
Commenting on this collaboration, Avinash Chate shared his perspective, stating, "Team building is not just about building stronger teams; it's about creating an environment where employees are excited to come to work every day. I am delighted to collaborate with Mahatransco, and I am confident that this session will be electrifying in more ways than one.”

As Avinash Chate's expertise in motivation and leadership meets Mahatransco's commitment to efficient electricity transmission, the employees of Mahatransco can look forward to a more connected and motivated work environment, furthering the company's mission of powering Maharashtra with excellence.

