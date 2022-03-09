Assembly Election Result 2022: When and where to watch LIVE counting of votes for 5 states

Thursday, March 10 is the verdict day for the five State Assembly Elections 2022, voting for which ended on March 7. People are anxiously waiting for the results which will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur for the coming 5 years.

On the counting day, DNA English will bring before you every important update throughout the day so that you do not miss out on any action. According to the guidelines by the Election Commission, the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on March 10 and we will get the early trends for you within a few minutes of counting.

When and where to watch Election 2022 results LIVE?

Election Commission will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app.

