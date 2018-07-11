Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on confinement of KG students, to visit school tomorrow

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report from the education department about alleged confinement of kindergarten students in the basement for not paying school fees.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against the school for allegedly confining kindergarten students in the basement over non-payment of fees.

"Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has sought report on Rabia Public School issue. He has called Secretary and Director education with all facts," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted today.

Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has sought report on Rabia Public School issue. He has called Secretary and Director education at 12.30 with all facts. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2018

Kejriwal and Sisodia will also visit the educational institute on Thursday to conduct a meeting with the students, parents and school authorities.

"Myself and Dy CM will visit the school tomo at 10 am. Will meet the kids, their parents and school authorities," the chief minister tweeted.

The matter came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the headmistress of Rabea Girls' Public School in Old Delhi's Hauz Kazi area, where the kindergarten children were holed up in the school's basement for delay in payment of tuition fees by their parents, had come out to defend the act saying that 'basement is where the children play'.

"Basement is where the children play, there were 2 teachers watching them, they usually sit on the ground and the fan had gone for repair that day. The allegations are wrong," Farah Diba, Head Mistress of Rabea Girls' Public School, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Images and videos of the 5-year-old kids holed up in the Delhi school's basement with no window and fans barely working were circulated on social media.

The parents alleged that the basement where the kids were kept had no window and there were only two ceiling fans, making the room even more "claustrophobic".

“We asked the school staff who then informed us that the children have been kept in the basement since 7 am and the door was latched from outside. We opened the door and saw the children on the floor. The room was hot and had only two fans. Most of the children were thirsty and hungry,” the parents said.

A case was registered against the school authorities, the police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.

(With PTI inputs)