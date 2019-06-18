Army Major martyred, IED blast injures nine troopers in Kashmir

An Army Major was killed in close combat with terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district during an encounter on Monday morning, while an improvised explosive device blast left nine security personnel and two civilians injured in Pulwama.

Major Ketan Sharma was killed and another officer of the same rank and two soldiers were injured in the encounter in the Achabal area of Anantnag, they added.

Earlier in the morning, based on specific information about the presence of terrorists at Bidoora village, a joint team of Indian army, J&K police and CRPF launched an operation. Sources in the police have said that two bodies were spotted near the encounter spot during the search operation but firing was still going on when the last report came in.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site, officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, they added.

Meanwhile, terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device fitted in a vehicle near an Army patrol in Pulwama, wounding nine troopers.

They said the multi-vehicle patrol of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was moving on Arihal-Pulwama road when the IED was detonated, damaging their bullet-and-mine-proof Casper vehicle. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and all of them were reported to be in stable condition, the officials said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said it was a "failed attempt" to attack the patrol and except for a "few minor injuries, all troops are safe". The site is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)