Amazon faces notice for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Legal actions have been initiated against Amazon, the e-commerce giant, following a complaint from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), led by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, is investigating deceptive trade practices related to the sale of sweets on Amazon's platform under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.' The complaint alleges that associating these products with a religious context is misleading to consumers.

Amazon has acknowledged receiving communication from the CCPA regarding misleading product claims and is actively addressing the concerns raised. The company is taking immediate measures to rectify listings that may be in violation of its policies.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution highlighted specific products, including 'Raghupati Ghee Ladoo,' 'Khoya Khobi Ladoo,' 'Ghee Bundi Ladoo,' and 'Desi Cow Milk Peda,' being offered for sale under the label "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad." The CCPA issued a notice to Amazon, demanding a response within seven days. Failure to comply within the specified timeframe may result in legal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Act explicitly prohibits misleading advertisements that provide false descriptions of products or services, offer false guarantees, or have the potential to deceive consumers regarding the nature, substance, quantity, or quality of the items.

In unrelated news, stock exchanges NSE and BSE have announced normal trading sessions on January 20 and a trading holiday on January 22. Initially, special trading sessions were scheduled on January 20 to test preparedness for potential disruptions. However, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on January 22 in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, prompting the stock exchanges to observe a trading holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also confirmed that money markets would remain closed on January 22. Additionally, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will close for half a day on the same date, as per an order from the Department of Personnel and Training.

 

 

 

 

