After MVA’s collapse in Maharashtra, BJP MP ‘predicts’ similar political crisis in Telangana

BJP MP K. Laxman on Friday ‘predicted’ Maharashtra-like political developments in Telangana. The MP said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would face a situation like the one witnessed by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra recently.

Laxman also predicted that the political scenario in Telangana would completely change after BJP’s national executive and the public meeting in Hyderabad.

The two-day national executive of the BJP is beginning on Saturday while a massive public meeting is scheduled at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

Laxman, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, said since TRS is like a family party like Shiv Sena it would meet the same fate. "The downfall of TRS and KCR has started," he said.

Stating that Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda were especially focusing on Telangana, the MP remarked that in a year’s time there will be ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana.

He also predicted that TRS and Congress will join hands for the next elections in the state. He dubbed the Congress and AIMIM as the ‘B’ parties of TRS.

Laxman criticised the TRS for not extending support to NDA’s candidate for Presidential election Draupadi Murmu.

Laxman along with Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy visited the Parade Ground to review the arrangements for the public meeting.

Kishan Reddy alleged that TRS was creating hurdles for the BJP meeting as it was scared of defeat in the next elections.

He said the public meeting will give an assurance to the poor about their secure future under the BJP rule. The minister said while the BJP meeting enjoys people’s blessings, the TRS government is creating problems by putting up hoardings to mislead people.

