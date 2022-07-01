‘Journey begins towards one’s decline’: MNS chief Raj Thackeray slams Uddhav Thackeray in cryptic tweet

File photo

In a major turn of events in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state on Thursday, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assuming the position of deputy CM, in a newly formed partnership between the two parties.

One of the few people who celebrated Eknath Shinde’s appointment as the new CM was MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who is the brother of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Now, the MNS leader has slammed his brother through a cryptic tweet on social media.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray in his post, it seems like Raj Thackeray took a jibe at his cousin's brother soon after the former resigned from his post as the chief minister. The MNS chief wrote talked about how the good fortune of a person leads to “another’s journey towards decline”.

In his cryptic post, Raj Thackeray wrote, “When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline!"

This comes just a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader was sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Thursday after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post due to the internal rebellion in the party.

Most of the MLAs in Shiv Sena sided with Shinde during the rebellion, and eventually joined hands with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to form a new government in Maharashtra. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the deputy chief minister of the state.

During a joint press conference addressed by both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, the former talked about how he will bring back the “real” values of Shiv Sena, remembering Balasaheb Thackeray and his ideals for the party.

Shinde further thanked Fadnavis for “having a big heart” and giving up the CM seat for him. Fadnavis had announced in the press conference that he will not be a part of the new Maharashtra government. Shortly after this, in a complete U-turn of his statement, Fadnavis was sworn in as the new deputy CM of Maharashtra.

