After Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway set to cut travel time to Gujarat by 10 hours

After the massive Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will prove to be a major connectivity stretch between several states, including Punjab and Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Visuals of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway (Photo - Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

The development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the biggest infrastructural project of India to date, which will help commuters travel from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours. Now, another such expressway is being constructed between Amritsar and Jamnagar.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway is a connecting highway between Punjab and Gujarat, which are hundreds of kilometers away. The expressway aims to cut down the travel time between Punjab and Gujarat, and also connect several other states.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway is aimed at connecting four states – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat – and will also felicitate travel between Delhi and the connecting states to Punjab, reducing the travel time between them.

While the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be a stretch of around 1350 km, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will be around 1316 km long, including the Amritsar-Kapurthala Junction. The expressway will connect cities like Bathinda, Ajmer, Barmar, and Jamnagar.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will cut down the travelling time between Punjab and Gujarat cities by 10 hours, with the route between Amritsar and Jamnagar taking just 13 hours after this. It is expected that this expressway will be complete by September 2023.

Further, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will also be connecting with the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which connected Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. This means that this is also a major connecting point for Delhi and Gujarat.

This expressway will connect key cities across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat such as – Bathinda, Moga, Amritsar, Hanumangarh, Suratgarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jamnagar. Apart from this, it is also set to have other connecting expressways and highways.

This is one of the most major expressway projects in India after the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will be complete by the start of 2024. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also be a connecting point between Delhi and Vadodara, majorly cutting down the travel time.

The new expressway projects across the country are aimed at improving tourism and boosting the travel industry of India, as well as improving connectivity between the states.

