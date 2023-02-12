Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs: Delhi-Mumbai expressway to increase connectivity in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023, at 2 pm. After the inauguration, the public will be able to use the expressway's initial section. It will cut the five-hour trip from Delhi to Jaipur down to around three.

Notably, the highway will shorten the distance travelled between Delhi and Mumbai by 12%, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and by 50%, from the present 24-hour travel time to 12 hours.

The PMO said that the nation is now building a number of top-notch motorways, demonstrating PM Modi's priority on the development of good road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development, and connectivity in "New India."

(Also Read: Why did Rahul Gandhi want to quit Bharat Jodo Yatra? Congress leader KC Venugopal reveals reason)

The highway will connect important towns including Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat while traversing six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

In order to connect 93 National Master Plan (NMP) nodes, 8 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), Greenfield Airports (Jewar and Navi Mumbai), and Ports, the government is building the world's fastest-developed expressway, according to Gadkari (JNPT).

The motorway will have a catalytic effect on the growth trajectory of all surrounding areas, significantly aiding the nation's economic transition.

(Also Read: Provident Fund: Know how to transfer EPF account from old to new company while switching jobs)

This portion of the Expressway, which is the first to be finished under the project, was built at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore and will cut the distance between the national capital and Jaipur travel time from five hours to roughly two hours. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, it is anticipated to give the entire region's economic growth a significant boost.

Recently, Union Highway and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video on Twitter showing off a beautiful nighttime vista of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.