Why did Rahul Gandhi want to quit Bharat Jodo Yatra? Congress leader KC Venugopal reveals reason

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarked on a months-long journey on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had several iconic moments and guest appearances from celebrities over the weeks.

Now, Congress has revealed that despite the resilience he showed during the march, Rahul Gandhi was rethinking his decision to embark on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and was contemplating whether he should quit and be replaced during the foot march.

Congress secretary KC Venugopal, who is also a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi revealed that the former party president wanted to quit the Bharat Jodo Yatra due to a delicate situation caused by his severe knee pain, creating problems for him while walking.

Venugopal said the predicament had even forced Priyanka Gandhi to tell him that her brother might be giving up the nationwide foot march due to the severe pain and hand over the baton of the yatra to senior Congress leaders.

"His knee pain had aggravated when the yatra entered Kerala on the third day of its commencement from Kanyakumari. One night, he called me to tell (me) about the severity of his knee pain and suggested carrying out the campaign by replacing him with any another leader," the senior Congress leader said during a function organised to honour the Bharat Jodo yatris from Kerala.

"Then came Priyanka Gandhi's call to inform about the severity of knee pain Rahul suffers. She even thought of suggesting to hand over the campaign to other senior leaders," the AICC general secretary said, adding those were anxious moments wherein he stood with folded hands, praying for divine intervention.

Finally, a physiotherapist suggested by Rahul Gandhi joined his medical team and treated him. "With God's grace, his pain was cured," Venugopal told the gathering at the function also attended by senior party leaders including A K Antony.

The 145-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra ended on January 30 after passing through 14 states and over 20 cities. The yatra was led by Rahul Gandhi and was joined by many Congress members, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi.

PTI inputs

