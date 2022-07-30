After 10-day battle with tenant, elderly couple who was forced to live on stairs, finally enter Greater Noida flat

The couple owns a flat on the 15th floor in Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida's Sector 16B

An elderly couple who caught in a possession fight with their tenant finally moved into their home on Friday after sleeping on the steps outside their own flat in a posh Greater Noida residential society for 10 days.

When their female tenant refused to leave the flat, the couple was forced to spend the night outside. The couple has a property in Sector 16B on the 15th floor of the Shri Radha Sky Garden Society.

Sunil Kumar, who is in his sixties, retired from a public sector unit in Mumbai in March after residing in the city with his wife Rakhi Gupta for over 30 years.

They opted to lease the flat to the tenant for 11 months beginning July 11 last year after taking ownership in 2021. The building has approximately 2,000 units and at least 1,000 residents live.

However, the tenant has yet to remove her stuff from the residence and has requested an additional day to do so. Her request has been accepted by the couple.

Sunil Kumar and Rakhi Gupta, an elderly couple, arrived in Greater Noida from Mumbai on July 19, hoping to finally settle down in the city at their property in Sector 16B.

However, despite the fact that the lease had expired, the tenant refused to vacate the apartment.

Rakhi and her sister, who also lives in the same apartment complex, met the tenant on July 19. "We informed the tenant that our belongings will be delivered to us at any time and that we are prepared to assist her in vacating at least one room, if not the entire house, as she had promised." She responded that she already had staff to assist her with the transfer, so we were reassured. However, she informed us two hours later that she would not allow our belongings in the unit because she had certain valuables inside. "Our truck had already arrived and was parked outside the complex, and we explained the issue to her, but she refused to move," Gupta claimed.

The couple had alleged that they have approached police but they did not help. Later, the couple approached district Magistrate.

According to Umesh Bahadur Singh, Station House Officer of Bisrakh police station, Noida Police, the couple filed an application at the complex multiple times. "Last week, a police team visited the complex many times to assist in resolving the concerns between both parties." "We listened to both sides and asked them to come up with a solution," Singh added.

"The matter was resolved with police intervention and the assistance of complex residents." The tenant was not evicted forcibly...," stated Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.