8-day lockdown in Jharkhand from April 22 as COVID-19 cases rise - Details here

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Tuesday (April 20) announced lockdown from April 22 to April 29 with few exemptions.

The Jharkhand government has allowed essential services. Though religious places will remain open but the gathering of devotees is not allowed. Mining, agricultural and construction activities have been permitted.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital starting from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.59 lakh new cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1.53 crore. The latest data from the Union Health Ministry show that 1,761 new fatalities were reported in 24 hours across the country. The 1,716 new fatalities include 46 from Jharkhand.

In a separate development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order for lockdown in five Uttar Pradesh cities amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Moments after the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the Yogi Adityanath administration has said that it will not impose a lockdown.