3.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Haryana's Jhajjar on Sunday, causing tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Representational Image

An earthquake struck New Delhi at 1:19 AM on Sunday, January 1, bringing in the new year with tremors. According to the ready.gov earthquake early warning system. The quake was of a magnitude of 3.8. The earthquakes struck as the partygoers were ringing in the New Year. Haryana and Noida, both nearby, also felt the quakes. So yet, there are no reports of any injuries or deaths.

Why has Delhi-NCR experienced consecutive earthquakes?
There have been many low-intensity earthquakes in northern India in recent months, which has now been designated as an earthquake-prone region. 

Delhi is located on three active seismic fault lines: the Sohna fault line, the Mathura fault line, and the Delhi-Moradabad fault line. Gurgaon, on the other hand, is the most hazardous section of the Delhi-National Capital Region because to its location on no less than seven fault lines.

Since it is located in the fourth-highest seismic zone out of five categorised by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Delhi has always been prone to earthquakes. However, Delhi has never been the epicentre of an earthquake, and it remains a remote possibility in the future.

