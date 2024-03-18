Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: PM Modi attends public meeting in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public meeting in Telangana's Jagtial on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday, days after Madras High Court green-flagged the event, asking the police to allow it with reasonable conditions.

The PM will take out the roadshow in the city's Mettupalayam Road and is likely to end it at RS Puram later today. This will be his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.



The district BJP unit had on Friday moved the HC against the local police denying permission to the PM event, citing, among others, the "communally sensitive" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.



However, the court had dismissed the contentions and asked the police to allow the roadshow with "reasonable conditions", such as erecting no flex boards by the organisers.