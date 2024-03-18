Twitter
Tech vs Reckless: Can cars outsmart drivers?

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

6 Millet flours to manage high cholesterol levels

7 bowlers with most wickets in WPL 2024

8 superfoods to get rid of headache

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: PM Modi attends public meeting in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public meeting in Telangana's Jagtial on Monday.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday, days after Madras High Court green-flagged the event, asking the police to allow it with reasonable conditions.

The PM will take out the roadshow in the city's Mettupalayam Road and is likely to end it at RS Puram later today. This will be his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.

The district BJP unit had on Friday moved the HC against the local police denying permission to the PM event, citing, among others, the "communally sensitive" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.

However, the court had dismissed the contentions and asked the police to allow the roadshow with "reasonable conditions", such as erecting no flex boards by the organisers.

  • 18 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM

    PM Modi attends public meeting in Telangana's Jagtial

    During his public address, PM Modi said, 'On May 13 the voters of Telangana will script history."

  • 18 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM

    Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns

    -Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her post on Monday. She is likely to contest Lok Sabha Polls 2024, according to media reports.

