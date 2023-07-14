Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE updates: India's 6-week mission to the moon begins today, know how to watch online

india
India will move up to the fourth-place spot in the world if the soft landing on the moon's surface is successful.
Chandrayaan-3 launch: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will begin its third attempt to carry out a soft touchdown of a robotic lander on the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on board the LVM3 rocket.
India will move up to become the fourth nation in the world to accomplish this if the soft landing is successful.
With the exception of the fact that India's second lunar exploration mission was equipped with an orbiter and the third Moon mission does not, Chandrayaan-3 is nearly identical to Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 will be propelled into orbit using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mark III), just like Chandrayaan-2.
#WATCH | Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message "Bijayee Bhava", at Puri beach in Odisha, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar exploration mission,… pic.twitter.com/Gr4SNEZDEy