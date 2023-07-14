Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE updates: India's 6-week mission to the moon begins today, know how to watch online

India will move up to the fourth-place spot in the world if the soft landing on the moon's surface is successful.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 launch: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will begin its third attempt to carry out a soft touchdown of a robotic lander on the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on board the LVM3 rocket. 

India will move up to become the fourth nation in the world to accomplish this if the soft landing is successful.

  • 14 Jul 2023, 07:40 AM

    ISRO: How is Chandrayaan-3 different from Chandrayaan-2?

    With the exception of the fact that India's second lunar exploration mission was equipped with an orbiter and the third Moon mission does not, Chandrayaan-3 is nearly identical to Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 will be propelled into orbit using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mark III), just like Chandrayaan-2.

  • 14 Jul 2023, 06:56 AM

    Chandrayaan-3 launch news: Artist creates 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 

     

  • 14 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM

    Chandrayaan-3 mission: How to watch live

    Visit ISRO's YouTube channel to view live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 launch.

  • 14 Jul 2023, 06:41 AM

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: Date and Time of the mission

    The mission authorization board approved the launch on Thursday afternoon, starting the countdown to the launch, which is slated to take place at 14:35 on Friday from the second launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

