Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE updates: India's 6-week mission to the moon begins today, know how to watch online

India will move up to the fourth-place spot in the world if the soft landing on the moon's surface is successful.

Chandrayaan-3 launch: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will begin its third attempt to carry out a soft touchdown of a robotic lander on the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on board the LVM3 rocket.

