Bihar Political Crisis: Amid rift in INDIA bloc, buzz on Nitish Kumar's return to BJP

Bihar Politics Live Updates: JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.
Bihar Politics live News: There is speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible exit from Mahagathbandhan and return to the BJP fold. This comes amid signs of deepening fissures between Bihar CM and his INDIA bloc allies. Earlier on Thursday, RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at Kumar for "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" in posts on 'X'. This comes following the JD(U) president's swipe at parties promoting family members in politics.
The BJP has been showing signs of warming up to Kumar, who has swapped his alliance preference between BJP and the RJD-Congress-Left camp frequently while remaining in power. JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.
Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that everything is fine in the INDIA alliance. On Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, he said, "Nitish Kumar's comment was neither on Lalu Yadav nor Sonia Gandhi, he was appreciating Karpoori Thakur..."
BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary says, "The meeting was held for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections..."
"Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has an eye on the political happenings of Bihar. There have been discussions regarding the current situation in Bihar...Whatever happens, I believe it will be for the benefit of the state..," he said.
BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and BJP leader Renu Devi arrive at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and BJP leader Renu Devi arrive at the residence of BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, in Delhi.
