Bihar Political Crisis: Amid rift in INDIA bloc, buzz on Nitish Kumar's return to BJP

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap itne boring…'

India

Bihar Political Crisis: Amid rift in INDIA bloc, buzz on Nitish Kumar's return to BJP

Bihar Politics Live Updates: JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

Bihar Politics live News: There is speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible exit from Mahagathbandhan and return to the BJP fold. This comes amid signs of deepening fissures between Bihar CM and his INDIA bloc allies. Earlier on Thursday, RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at Kumar for "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" in posts on 'X'. This comes following the JD(U) president's swipe at parties promoting family members in politics.

The BJP has been showing signs of warming up to Kumar, who has swapped his alliance preference between BJP and the RJD-Congress-Left camp frequently while remaining in power. JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that everything is fine in the INDIA alliance. On Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, he said, "Nitish Kumar's comment was neither on Lalu Yadav nor Sonia Gandhi, he was appreciating Karpoori Thakur..."

Follow LIVE Updates here:

  • 25 Jan 2024, 11:08 PM

    BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary says, "The meeting was held for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections..."

     

  • 25 Jan 2024, 09:31 PM

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Bihar politics crisis

    "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has an eye on the political happenings of Bihar. There have been discussions regarding the current situation in Bihar...Whatever happens, I believe it will be for the benefit of the state..," he said.

     

  • 25 Jan 2024, 08:53 PM

    BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and BJP leader Renu Devi arrive at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

     

  • 25 Jan 2024, 08:51 PM

    BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and BJP leader Renu Devi arrive at the residence of BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, in Delhi.

     

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

