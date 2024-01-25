Bihar Political Crisis: Amid rift in INDIA bloc, buzz on Nitish Kumar's return to BJP

Bihar Politics Live Updates: JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.

Bihar Politics live News: There is speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible exit from Mahagathbandhan and return to the BJP fold. This comes amid signs of deepening fissures between Bihar CM and his INDIA bloc allies. Earlier on Thursday, RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at Kumar for "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction" in posts on 'X'. This comes following the JD(U) president's swipe at parties promoting family members in politics.

The BJP has been showing signs of warming up to Kumar, who has swapped his alliance preference between BJP and the RJD-Congress-Left camp frequently while remaining in power. JD(U) and RJD leaders have also been sniping at each other amid apprehensions among Kumar's supporters that their ally has been trying to undermine him in matters of governance as well as politics.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that everything is fine in the INDIA alliance. On Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, he said, "Nitish Kumar's comment was neither on Lalu Yadav nor Sonia Gandhi, he was appreciating Karpoori Thakur..."

