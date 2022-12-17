Top Gun Maverick OTT release: When and where to watch Tom Cruise starrer blockbuster

Top Gun Maverick/File photo

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun, which was helmed by Tony Scott. The Hollywood actioner stars the Mission Impossible star reprising his role of Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the original. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer play the supporting roles.

The film has been available to rent on Prime Video since August and now, the actioner will be available to Prime Video subscribers starting from December 26. The OTT giant made the announcement on its social media handles as it wrote, "all set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26". The film will be available in six languages namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 as the action-drama has collected over $1.4 billion at the global box office, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat after Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the extremely positive reviews coming in for Avatar: The Way of Water, it won't be incorrect to say that the James Cameron-directed visual extravaganza will displace the Tom Cruise starrer as the highest-grosser of the year.



As of now, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever make up the top five highest-grossing films of 2022 at the global box office. The Batman, Thor: Love And Thunder, The Battle at Lake Changjin II, Moon Man, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore take the rest five positions in the top 10 highest-grossers of the year.