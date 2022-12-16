Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 1 estimates: James Cameron's film predicted to mint Rs 36 crore

Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar The Way of Water is the direct sequel of the highest-grossing film of all time Avatar, which was released thirteen years earlier in 2009. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the leads, Avatar 2 has been released worldwide on December 16, Friday.

The prequel followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

As per the early estimates, Avatar The Way of Water has collected around Rs 35 to Rs 36 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is heading towards ₹ 35-36 cr nett opening day in India (All Langs) as per early estimates."

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is heading towards ₹ 35-36 cr Nett Opening Day in India ( All Langs) as per early estimates. December 16, 2022

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time. The filmmaker has said during the film's promotions that the sequel needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even.

Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". He added, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even".



Well, from the overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems that Avatar 2 might overthrow its prequel to become the highest-grossing movie ever. Cameron has said that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.