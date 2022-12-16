Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 1 estimates: James Cameron's film predicted to mint Rs 36 crore

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 1: James Cameron's film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 1 estimates: James Cameron's film predicted to mint Rs 36 crore
Avatar The Way of Water/File photo

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar The Way of Water is the direct sequel of the highest-grossing film of all time Avatar, which was released thirteen years earlier in 2009. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the leads, Avatar 2 has been released worldwide on December 16, Friday.

The prequel followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.

As per the early estimates, Avatar The Way of Water has collected around Rs 35 to Rs 36 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is heading towards ₹ 35-36 cr nett opening day in India (All Langs) as per early estimates."

Avatar was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after Titanic to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time. The filmmaker has said during the film's promotions that the sequel needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing movie just to break even.

Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". He added, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even".

READ | Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron talks about film's expensive budget, calls it 'worst business case'

Well, from the overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems that Avatar 2 might overthrow its prequel to become the highest-grossing movie ever. Cameron has said that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will take place depending upon the success of The Way of Water, else he will wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3 slated to release in 2024.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Two civilians killed, one injured as Army sentry opens fire in Rajouri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.