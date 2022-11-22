Avatar The Way of Water: James Cameron talks about film's expensive budget, calls it 'worst business case'

Avatar The Way of Water/YouTube screengrabs from trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most awaited Hollywood films of the year. The new trailer for the James Cameron directorial was released on November 22 and it promises a visual extravaganza similar to the film's prequel Avatar released thirteen years earlier in 2009.

Avatar 2, slated to release in cinemas on December 16, is said to be one of the costliest films made ever, and the filmmaker James Cameron opened up about the same in a recent interview. James, who has won three Academy Awards for his 1997 romantic drama Titanic, said that his upcoming film needs to be among the highest-grossing films to just break even.

Speaking to GQ, the director said that he has informed the film's production company 20th Century Studios that Avatar: The Way of Water is "the worst business case in movie history". He added, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break-even".



As Cameron's movies are often talked about for their massive budgets, the director said, "I used to be really defensive about that because it was always the first thing anybody would mention. And now I’m like, if I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f****ng do it. Do you want to know why? Because we don’t put it all on a pile and light it on fire. We give it to people."

"If the studio agrees and thinks it’s a good investment, as opposed to buying an oil lease off of the north of Scotland, which somebody would think was a good investment, why not do it?", the director concluded who has often justified his film's budgets with their record-breaking box office collections. Earning over $2.8 billion, Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time.