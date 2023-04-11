The Marvels teaser: Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Monica Rambeau find themselves 'entangled' in manic MCU adventure

The Marvels/Marvel Studios Instagram

Marvel Studios released the teaser trailer of their upcoming superhero film The Marvels on Tuesday, April 11. The 33rd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

In the teaser trailer, we get to know that the three ladies have the extraordinary power to swap places with each other, ensuring that The Marvels will be a fun and adventurous ride through space. The trailer also has Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and the Marvel fans even spotted the popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon in the clip of 1 minute and 56 seconds.

Marvel Studios has shared the official synopsis of the film, "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe", it further reads.

Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur will reprise their roles from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Zawe Ashton will play an antagonist in the film. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, who makes her directorial debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), The Marvels will release in the theatres worldwide on November 10.



