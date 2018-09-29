Taron Egerton flies high in first look of Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

The first look of singer Elton John's biopic Rocketman is out, and actor Taron Egerton playing the titular role is looking stylish as ever.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Kingsman actor who took his style to a whole new level was seen wearing a sports gold lamè jacket paired with a black vest and gold chain. For footwear, he wore winged shoes with striped athletic socks.

In the first look of the movie, his character is seen having a good time inside a private jet.

An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. @TaronEgerton stars as Sir Elton John in @RocketmanMovie, in theatres Summer 2019. #Rocketman pic.twitter.com/m9QyDXQyTp — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) September 28, 2018

Rocketman is a story about Elton John's early years in the music industry. The story shows the singer's rise to fame after studying at the Royal Academy of Music. It also has his struggles with drug addiction.

Alongside Egerton, the film stars Jamie Bell and Gemma Jones in pivotal roles.

Rocketman will hit theatres on May 31, 2019.