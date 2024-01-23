Oscars 2024: When, where to watch 96th Academy Awards nominations live, Barbenheimer expected to dominate list

Margot Robbie-starrer Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Cillian Murphy-starrer Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are expected to dominate the nominations list for 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards or the Oscars 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. Two of the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2023 namely Margot Robbie-starrer Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Cillian Murphy-starrer Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are expected to dominate the nominations list.

The simultaneous release of both the films, completely opposite to each other in their genres, on July 21 last year resulted in a global phenomenon called Barbenheimer. Social media erupted with memes on Barbenheimer and both the movies ended up becoming box office blockbusters.

When and where to watch Oscars 2024 nominations?

The nominations for all the 23 categories in the 96th Academy Awards will be announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at 8:30 am (ET) at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA. In India, the nominations will be live from 7 pm onwards on Tuesday. The viewers can watch the live announcement of the nominations at Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms such as on YouTube.

When is the Oscars 2024 ceremony?

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. The ceremony can be watched in India in the early morning on Monday, March 11.

Other films that can grab multiple nominations at Oscars 2024

Apart from Barbie and Oppenheimer, other major films that can grab multiple nominations include Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone-starrer Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, and Greta Lee and Teo Yoo-starrer Celine Song's Past Lives.



