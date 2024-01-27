Twitter
Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Dev Patel's directorial debut derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman, and it also marks Hollywood debut of Sobhita Dhulipala.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Edited by

After making waves across India by starring in pan-India blockbusters such as Major, and the Ponniyin Selvan series, and starring in the successful series Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her Hollywood debut. The Night Manager actress will soon be making her international debut with Dev Patel-starrer action thriller Monkey Man. 

The trailer of Monkey Man was dropped on Friday, and Sobhita was seen sharing screen space with Oscar-nominated actor Dev. In the trailer, two glimpses of Sobhita have been seen, and without giving out much about her character, the makers kept her screen presence intriguing enough. Sobhita looks gorgeous in the film, and the makers have dropped a hint, about how she pushed Dev to come out from his miserable life and become saviour of the suppressed. 

Monkey Man will also be the directorial debut of Slumdog Millionaire star Dev, who has also written the film. The upcoming film derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman, and the protagonist (Dev) is seen wearing the face mask of a monkey during the MMA fights. The basic premise of Monkey Man is about how an anonymous young man transforms from an underground fighter to the messiah of people. 

Watch the trailer

The trailer dropped on YouTube has a description, summarizing the plot, "Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World)." Apart from Dev, and Sobhita, Monkey Man also stars Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

