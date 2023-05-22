Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Miley Cyrus says she won't perform in concerts anymore as it doesn't feel safe: 'There's no connection, no safety...'

Singer Miley Cyrus has said that her touring and stage performance days might be behind her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Miley Cyrus says she won't perform in concerts anymore as it doesn't feel safe: 'There's no connection, no safety...'
Miley Cyrus has said no to touring

Miley Cyrus, who recently made a comeback with her recent album Endless Summer Vacation, has dropped a bombshell. The singer says that she no longer wants to tour and perform in concerts around the world. Miley attributed it to a combination of her health concerns and lack of will to tour in a recent interview.

Speaking with British Vogue for their recent cover story, the 30-year-old singer said that she ‘can't tour’ anymore, attributing it to suffering from chronic pain and inflammation. However, Miley added that she also doesn't want to. She said, “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” Talking about large-scale concerts, she added, “There's no connection. There's no safety. It’s also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone.”

The singer said that she is now likely to live a quiet life when not recording or shooting. “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

The 30-year-old singer’s eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in March, contained the hit single Flowers. The song set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second chart-topping song in the country.

In the same interview with British Vogue, Miley also talked about her success being ‘seasonal’. She said, “It’s like 1 o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, ‘Are you so anxious about how successful Flowers is?’ I was like, ‘No. I might be No1 now, but No 2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal.”

(With IANS inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.