Miley Cyrus says she won't perform in concerts anymore as it doesn't feel safe: 'There's no connection, no safety...'

Miley Cyrus has said no to touring

Miley Cyrus, who recently made a comeback with her recent album Endless Summer Vacation, has dropped a bombshell. The singer says that she no longer wants to tour and perform in concerts around the world. Miley attributed it to a combination of her health concerns and lack of will to tour in a recent interview.

Speaking with British Vogue for their recent cover story, the 30-year-old singer said that she ‘can't tour’ anymore, attributing it to suffering from chronic pain and inflammation. However, Miley added that she also doesn't want to. She said, “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” Talking about large-scale concerts, she added, “There's no connection. There's no safety. It’s also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone.”

The singer said that she is now likely to live a quiet life when not recording or shooting. “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

The 30-year-old singer’s eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in March, contained the hit single Flowers. The song set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second chart-topping song in the country.

In the same interview with British Vogue, Miley also talked about her success being ‘seasonal’. She said, “It’s like 1 o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, ‘Are you so anxious about how successful Flowers is?’ I was like, ‘No. I might be No1 now, but No 2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal.”

(With IANS inputs)