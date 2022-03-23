Miley Cyrus' plane makes emergency landing after being hit by 'lightning'- Singer shares pic

Popular Hollywood singer Miley Cyrus, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and informed her fans that her plane had to make an emergency landing after being hit by lightning. The singer was on her way to Asuncion Paraguay for the 2022 Asuncionico music festival.

Sharing the details of the incident, the singer wrote, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.”

She added, “My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.” While informing her fans about the incident, she shared a video and photo of the plane.

Take a look:

Her worried fans have reacted to her post. One of them wrote, “Thank you for confirming that you are fine, we were quite worried about so much news. We love you.” Another mentioned, “I’m so sorry about it… I’m in Paraguay rn, but I truly understand. Keep safe! See you in Brazil”

Meanwhile, after calling it quits with Cody Simpson in 2020, Miley Cyrus is dating someone new. According to E! News, a source has revealed that Miley is dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando.

“She’s happily dating Maxx. It's official between them,” the insider shared. Maxx and Miley have been hanging out a lot and have mutual friends, a second source told E! News." They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," shared the insider. In fact, he was in Miami to support the superstar while she hosted 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' for NBC.

"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them," the second source said, adding, "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night." Fans first speculated that Miley and Maxx were together after they were spotted looking cozy at 'Gucci's Love Parade runway show', which took place on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood in November.