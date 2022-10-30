Search icon
Matthew Perry discloses he underwent surgery right before FRIENDS re-union

Friends star Matthew Perry revealed he attended almost 6,000 AA meetings, 30 years of counselling, half of his life in rehab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Credit: Matthew Perry/Instagram

Matthew Perry aka Chandler from Friends revealed that he had to undergo an "emergency dental surgery" right before he met his co-stars for Friends Reunion.

Page Six quoted Matthew Perry's interview that he gave to ABC recently where he said, "They did all sorts of things..." adding that the procedure "made [his] mouth feel like fire."People were concerned about Perry's health at the time due to his slurred speech and a thousand-yard stare. "It sounded like my voice was off," he acknowledged, but he knew he "couldn't not show up."

"So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could," he told the interviewer, who noted the "wear and tear on his voice and speech," as per Page Six. Perry recently wrote a memoir where he revealed that he hasn't used any drugs or alcohol in the previous 18 months. Page Six further quoted his interview where he also revealed that he had to have all of his front teeth replaced because one of them came out when he was eating peanut butter on toast.

Perry also revealed that he had attended almost 6,000 AA meetings, had 30 years of counselling, half of his life in rehab or sober living facilities, and about 65 detox approximately. The actor confessed earlier this month that his colon ruptured due to drug overuse in 2018 and he came dreadfully "near to death," as per Page Six.In actuality, Perry spent five months in the hospital, including two weeks in a coma, and was forced to use a colostomy bag for nine months, despite his public claim to have experienced a "gastrointestinal perforation" at the time.

Read: Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing reveals he 'almost died' in 2018

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live," he told People magazine in a story published earlier this month. He said, "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that`s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.

