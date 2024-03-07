Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

The Oscars gift bag, given out by Distinctive Assets, has 60 items with a combined worth of Rs 1.4 crore

This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs. For the 22nd year, Lash Fary, who is the founder of Distinctive Assets, has assembled unique, luxurious and thoughtful gifts for the top Oscar nominees. “We call it 'Everyone Wins' and we do this independently of the Academy, which means I get to decide who gets it. And it's only the top acting and directing nominees. That's 25 people this year. And we also get to decide what goes in it. And it's some fabulous stuff this year.”

The swag includes nearly 60 items worth over $170,000 (Rs 1.40 crore). The most expensive this year is a $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) trip to Chalet Zermatt Peak in the Swiss Alps. “This is an all-inclusive getaway for them. They can bring nine friends along with them to enjoy the entire award-winning chalet. It's six floors, five suites. Absolutely incredible vacation!”

Companies have to pay a fee for their exclusive spot in the bag, but the exposure to a-list celebrities can be priceless. “They're so famous and their names have such value and such cachet, and that's exactly what they can bring to these products,” explained Fary. Also in the bag this year are move themed candy from Fetcha Chocolates, sleep aide products from Helight and Wesper and a Rubik's Cube. Other items include beauty products, gourmet popcorn, Kate Brown pillows, and more.

The company started delivering the items to the nominees this week. The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.

(Reuters)