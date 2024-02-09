Twitter
Oscars 2026 to see new Academy Award category for casting achievement, details inside

This addition will debut at the 98th annual ceremony, honoring films released in 2025.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

On Thursday morning, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pleasantly surprised everyone by introducing a new competitive Oscar category for outstanding achievement in casting.

This addition will debut at the 98th annual ceremony, honoring films released in 2025. Notably, this marks the first creation of a new category by the Academy since 2001, when they introduced the award for best-animated feature film. The formation of the Casting Directors Branch in July 2013, boasting nearly 160 members, has paved the way for this significant recognition within the film industry.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”

In a collective statement, Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Colman, and Debra Zane, the governors of the Academy Casting Director Branch, expressed their gratitude, stating, "On behalf of the members of the Casting Directors Branch, we’d like to thank the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee, and Academy leadership for their support. This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors’ exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch."

The guidelines outlining eligibility criteria and voting procedures for the inaugural award will be disclosed in April 2025, coinciding with the comprehensive release of the 98th Academy Awards rules. The intricate details regarding the presentation of the award will be decided at a later date by the Academy's Board of Governors and its administrative leadership.

