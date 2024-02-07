Killer Mike breaks silence after being arrested post Grammy wins: 'I have the upmost...'

Twitter
Headlines

ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR...

9 Bollywood actresses who opened up about casting couch

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

Meet actress who worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman Khan film at 16, one film made her superstar, she is..

Meet actor who made debut as child artist, was set to be superstar, got 40 film offers at once, one mistake ended career

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Killer Mike breaks silence after being arrested post Grammy wins: 'I have the upmost...'

The rapper Killer Mike was seen being taken away out of Crypto.com Arena by Los Angeles Police Department officers post Grammy wins.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rapper Killer Mike has opened up about being escorted away in handcuffs by police at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony. The incident occurred after he won best rap song and performance for 'Scientist & Engineers' as well as best rap album for Michael during the show's pre-telecast ceremony.

In a video published by The Hollywood Reporter on social media platform X, the performer was seen being taken away out of Crypto.com Arena by Los Angeles Police Department officers. People magazine cited the LAPD news which stated an adult male who "was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court" was placed under arrest and transported to LAPD Central Division.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," Mike said in a statement shared with People.

Mike said that he and his staff received a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if he was OK." "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK," Killer Mike continued.

Aside from thanking the Recording Academy for his accolades, he revealed that he had another major win after the ceremony. "We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered - the day after my Grammy win - I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated," his statement read.

According to People, Mike was charged with a misdemeanour, and his team is "confident that the facts of the case when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offence, and he will be exonerated." On X, Mike expressed gratitude to his wife, Shay, and those closest to him for their support.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife, Shay. You have held me down through thick and thin, and I couldn't be prouder to be your husband and share this award with you," his post read.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Iran announces visa-free entry for Indians under these conditions

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today to attend meeting on simultaneous polls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

Setback for Sharad Pawar as EC rules in favour of nephew Ajit's faction, calls his party 'real' NCP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE