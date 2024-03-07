Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

A jury in New Mexico has found Rust armourer guilty of involuntary manslaughter in an incident where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the film's cinematographer

A New Mexico jury on Wednesday (March 6) found Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years. Ten days of testimony had focused on whether the relatively inexperienced armorer endangered fellow crew and cast members in her handling and supervision of firearms on the low-budget production set in New Mexico.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered that Gutierrez be taken into custody immediately. She faces up to 18 months in state prison. As deputies led her from the courtroom, Gutierrez told her mother, "I'll be okay.”

Jurors, who reached their decision in just three hours, acquitted Gutierrez on a second charge of evidence tampering. Just after lunch on Oct. 21, 2021, Gutierrez mistakenly loaded a live round into a reproduction Colt .45 revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was using inside a movie-set church outside Santa Fe. Baldwin cocked the gun, pointed it toward the camera and it fired one live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin denies having pulled the trigger. His own manslaughter trial is set for July 10.

"This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another," said New Mexico state special prosecutor Kari Morrissey in her closing statements earlier Wednesday.

Gutierrez's lawyer Jason Bowles said the movie's production company tried to cut costs by employing Gutierrez as both a part-time armorer and a props assistant in the gun-heavy Western. During the trial, movie-set firearms safety expert Bryan Carpenter testified that more armorers were needed on the set. New Mexico's worker safety agency in 2022 fined the company, Rust Media Productions, the state's maximum possible penalty for ignoring industry firearm safety guidelines.

As one of the least experienced, least powerful people on set, lawyer Bowles said his client was taking the blame for management."You've got a convenient fall person, a convenient scapegoat," said Bowles. Throughout the trial witnesses ranging from director Souza to assistant director Dave Halls said it was beyond anyone's imagination that live rounds could be mingled in with dummy rounds on the production. State prosecutors and defense lawyers have fought over the source of live rounds, which are strictly forbidden on movie sets.

(Reuters)